ENCINITAS — The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association closes its annual summer Cruise Nights with a Classic Woodies themed event Thursday, Sept. 16, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. along South Coast Highway 101. In addition to classic-car clubs, organizers welcome visitors’ classic and vintage in designated non-club areas. Several bands will perform music as well. More information online: www.encinitas101.com.