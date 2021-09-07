Rochelle Hobbs Robinson, of Spanish Fort, Ala., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 26, at the age of 100. Mrs. Robinson attended Troy State University and received her master’s degree in Education at the University of South Alabama. She was a teacher in Baldwin County from 1941 – 1983. Rochelle was very involved in community activities. She was a member of the Baldwin County Heritage Family; St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (Altar Guild, Choir, Sunday School Teacher, Thrift Store Volunteer); Nifty Thrifty Volunteer of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award; Baldwin County Historical Society; Delta Kappa Gamma Teacher’s Society, receiving the member Longevity Award; Westminster Village Line Dancing Group, Corn Hole Olympics participant (Bronze Medal) and Trivia Contestant; avid reader/book club member; Resident Council Representative; Computer Club, Culinary Committee, and Environmental Committee member.