Delaware State Police are searching for several suspects after a Georgetown man was assaulted while walking along Old Furnace Road Sept. 6. The man, 24, was walking westbound on Old Furnace Road west of Rum Bridge Road at 5:30 a.m. when a car passed him at close range, and the man made a hand gesture at the car in return, said Master Cpl. Heather Pepper of the Delaware State Police.