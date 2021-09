Lexington - Elsie Bernice Elliott Burnette, 80, of Lowell Street in Lexington, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 6, 2021, at her home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Friendship United Methodist Church with the Rev. David Peeler officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park.