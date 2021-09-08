CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, MD

Free e-Scooter Trainings and Safety Clinics for Those 18-and-Older to be Held in September and October

montgomerycountymd.gov
 5 days ago

Residents 18-and-older interested in lessons and safety clinics regarding e-scooters will have the opportunity to attend four free clinics in September and October sponsored by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation. Participants can take a test ride, learn safety tips and get details on basic scooter laws. Participants must have a valid driver’s license. No registration is required to attend a clinic.

www2.montgomerycountymd.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
City
Wheaton, MD
City
Rockville, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Cars
Local
Maryland Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scooter#Orebaugh Dr#Montgomery College#Hungerford Dr

Comments / 0

Community Policy