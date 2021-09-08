Free e-Scooter Trainings and Safety Clinics for Those 18-and-Older to be Held in September and October
Residents 18-and-older interested in lessons and safety clinics regarding e-scooters will have the opportunity to attend four free clinics in September and October sponsored by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation. Participants can take a test ride, learn safety tips and get details on basic scooter laws. Participants must have a valid driver’s license. No registration is required to attend a clinic.www2.montgomerycountymd.gov
