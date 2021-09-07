How to Remove Crayon from Just About Anything

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. For those of you with lush, green grass—what's it like? Sometimes I fantasize that our dirt-patched backyard is filled with greenery, but the Texas heat has made that nearly impossible. Instead, the wind blows the dirt onto my outdoor rugs, pots, and furniture, and the rain turns the dirt into mud, which my dog inevitably tracks onto my patio. You might be surprised to hear that despite these harsh elements, I own white patio furniture and potted plants—and none of them look dingy. My secret is the Carbona Pro Care Oxy Powered Outdoor Cleaner.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO