Opelika, AL

Opelika High School Bomb Threat

opelika-al.gov
 5 days ago

The Opelika Police Department responded to a bomb threat at Opelika High School at approximately 11:45 AM on 09/08/2021. Officers and OHS safely evacuated the students and staff to Southern Union State Community College. Auburn Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrived to help clear the scene. After an investigation and thorough sweep of the building the all clear was given and students were then allowed to safely return to OHS.

www.opelika-al.gov

