Getting older: Confronting Asia and the Pacific’s ageing labour force

The median age of all ASEAN +61 countries labour force is rising, with the pace expected to accelerate significantly over the next 10 years in countries such as Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Malaysia and Viet Nam. Ageing societies lead to increases in old-age dependency ratios, measured as the size of the older population (65+) as a share of the prime working-age population (15-64). Japan has the highest ratio, with almost half of the working population being elderly.