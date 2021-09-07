CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Agri-Business Convention sets record attendance

journaldemocrat.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 44th Nebraska Agri-Business Association Summer Convention was held Aug. 24-25, at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Kearney, Nebraska with record attendance. This two-day event consisted of educational training on drone application, the carbon offset market and government policy issues concerning agriculture. The association welcomed Congressman Adrian Smith from Nebraska’s Third District, Sam Pendleton with Rantizo, Dr. Nick Ward with Ward Laboratories and Richard Gupton from Agricultural Retailers Association as guest speakers.

