Legislative Update with Julie Slama
On August 27th, Governor Ricketts signed a proclamation calling the Legislature into a special session for the purposes of enacting legislation to redistrict different boundaries across Nebraska. This includes the boundaries for the Supreme Court judicial districts, the Public Service Commission districts, the boundaries for the members of the Board of Regents of the University of Nebraska and the State Board of Education, and our Legislative and Congressional districts.www.journaldemocrat.com
