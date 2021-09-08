CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Art Scene Selections: Sept. 9-16

Standard-Examiner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOgden Twilight 2021 continues this Friday with one of the most distinct indie rock bands of the early 2000s, Death Cab for Cutie. Their endearing ballads and tender lyrics quickly won hearts, most notably with “I Will Follow You Into The Dark.” Now they’re touring with new tracks from “The Georgia EP” (2021) featuring a cover of “Waterfalls.” New at this year’s Ogden Twilight is full bar service — beer, wine and cocktails inside the venue — curtailing long, cash-only beer lines. Grab dinner and shop around from various food trucks and vendors, and expect electric performances and big energy from the sold-out audience. Catch the official Ogden Twilight after-parties at nearby bars, Alleged and Unspoken.

www.standard.net

