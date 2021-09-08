LaSalle City Council implements range of fines for yard waste site violators

LASALLE – It will be up to a judge to decide a certain fine for offenders of the yard waste site in LaSalle. The LaSalle City Council voted Monday night to implement fines that violators could face, ranging from $100 to up to $1500. LaSalle aldermen hope all problems will diminish in time with the new ordinance in place but will leave the verdict to the judge’s discretion. Some aldermen are still wary that perpetrators won’t get the hint and believe cameras should be installed, but Finance Director John Duncan says it could take time until the city is able to figure out how to get power to the site.