Retiring “Old Glory” ...

Just days after 13 U.S. military service members lost their lives in Afghanistan, Waukon Boy Scout Troop 64 performed a flag retirement ceremony Sunday, August 29 with even greater meaning than originally planned for, properly disposing of 383 U.S. flags, 19 Iowa flags, five POW flags and two others while honoring all service members, past and present. Flags were properly folded, cut and presented for incineration one at a time in a detail-oriented ceremony that properly retires such flags after they have become worn, torn, faded or badly soiled, according to The United States Flag Code, Title 4, Section 8k. Scouts Pryson Rasmussen, Cayden Rasmussen, Philip Clocksin, Steve Russell, Will Sellers, Gabe Sellers and Drake Hankes each took part in the ceremony, photos of which surround this article.