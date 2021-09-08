CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Blotter - CT State Police Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. On Aug. 31 at approximately noon on White Hollow Road in Salisbury an All-Star Transportation school bus driven by Zachery Ross Blodgett-Fredenburg backed into a parked 2018 Honda Accord driven by Kristen Nelson, 32, of North Canaan. Blodgett-Fredenburg was issued a verbal warning for unsafe backing.

