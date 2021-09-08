Elliott Jewelers attends National Jewelry Buying Show ...

John Elliott, Shelly Elliott, Maranda Elliott and Mara Dickens of Elliott Jewelers in Waukon recently attended the exclusive 2021 Retail Jewelers Organization (RJO) Summer Buying Show in Cincinnati, OH. Pictured in the submitted photo above are, left to right, Serge Fischler of Fischler Diamonds holding a 3.94 carat diamond that had recently been cut, Shelly Elliott, Maranda Elliott, Mara Dickens and John Elliott. To kick off its comeback, RJO chose “Come Together” as the theme to celebrate a return to in-person buying. Jewelers from across the nation attended the three-day event to purchase up-and-coming items at prearranged prices, collaborate with peers, contribute new business ideas and check out the latest industry trends.