Movies

‘Reminiscence’ fails to woo audience despite stellar cast

By Gavin Hosterman
ppuglobe.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Reminiscence” is a film that tries too hard to be good. Released on Aug. 20, at first glance, this film looks promising with amazing talents in front and behind the camera. With actors like Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, and “Westworld” producer, and director, Lisa Joy, this film should have been great. But it lacked to capture its greater ambitions with a dry story that keeps you checking the runtime wondering if the story decides to move on.

