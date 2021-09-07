CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waverly, IA

Grigsby named Wartburg’s first Grant Price Endowed Archivist

wartburg.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwest Iowa native Kay Grigsby is the inaugural Grant Price Endowed Archivist at Wartburg College. Grigsby earned her Bachelor of Arts in history and anthropology, as well as a certificate in museum studies, from the University of Iowa. She later earned a master’s degree in library and information science from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana. Most recently, Grigsby served as the resource management librarian at Graceland University, and prior to that she was the archives and special collections librarian at Des Moines University.

www.wartburg.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Newsom easily beats back recall effort in California

California voters soundly rejected an attempt to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Tuesday in an historic rebuke that amounted to a ratification of Newsom’s aggressive approach to combatting the coronavirus pandemic. With 59 percent of the vote tallied in an election conducted almost entirely through the mail, just 33...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Waverly, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Waverly, IA
Education
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
The Hill

DOJ asks judge to block Texas from enacting abortion law

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed an emergency motion Tuesday night to issue an order that would stop Texas from implementing its new controversial abortion law, which prohibits abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. DOJ argued in its motion that Texas adopted the measure “to prevent women from...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Ex-U.S. intel operatives admit hacking American networks for UAE

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Three former U.S. intelligence operatives who worked as cyber spies for the United Arab Emirates admitted to violating U.S. hacking laws and prohibitions on selling sensitive military technology, under a deal to avoid prosecution announced on Tuesday. The operatives - Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wartburg College#Graceland University#Endowment#Archivist#The University Of Iowa#Des Moines University#The Wartburg Archives#Aib
Reuters

S.Korea, China hold talks over N.Korea missile test, stalled diplomacy

SEOUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of South Korea and China held talks in Seoul on Wednesday amid concerns over North Korea's recent missile test and stalled denuclearisation negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington. The meeting came days after North Korea said it successfully tested a new, strategic long-range...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy