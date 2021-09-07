Grigsby named Wartburg’s first Grant Price Endowed Archivist
Northwest Iowa native Kay Grigsby is the inaugural Grant Price Endowed Archivist at Wartburg College. Grigsby earned her Bachelor of Arts in history and anthropology, as well as a certificate in museum studies, from the University of Iowa. She later earned a master’s degree in library and information science from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana. Most recently, Grigsby served as the resource management librarian at Graceland University, and prior to that she was the archives and special collections librarian at Des Moines University.www.wartburg.edu
