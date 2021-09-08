The Dollar's Rebound May Just Be Getting Started

After a terrible 2020, the dollar has come roaring back this year. You’d be forgiven for thinking that strange, with U.S. inflation rates consistently coming in higher than forecast and the current-account deficit—its excess of spending over saving—ballooning. On top of that, extraordinarily loose fiscal policy has flooded the world with dollars. Then there’s the Afghanistan debacle, which has shown that the U.S. is far from the force it once was, and certainly not one to be relied upon.