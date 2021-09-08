CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

PyroGenesis (PYR) Confirms Securing Additional Government Funding of $630,000 to Develop Novel Production Process to Transform Quartz into Fumed Silica

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (NASDAQ: PYR) (TSX: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech Company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions to reduce greenhouse gases, today is pleased to confirm that, further to its press releases dated May 27th and July 6th, 2021, it has now received $630,000 in additional funding from a second government agency, for a total project value of approximately $5.3MM (including sale of IP of $3.3MM), all to be received by the Company.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Streetinsider Premium#Pyrogenesis Canada Inc#Company#Hpq Silica Polvere Inc#Hpq Polvere#Cagr#Chair Of Pyrogenesis#Hpqff#Uge Rrb#Canadian#Qrr#Quartz#The Hydrogen Chloride Gas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry

Comments / 0

Community Policy