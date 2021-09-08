PyroGenesis (PYR) Confirms Securing Additional Government Funding of $630,000 to Develop Novel Production Process to Transform Quartz into Fumed Silica

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (NASDAQ: PYR) (TSX: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech Company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions to reduce greenhouse gases, today is pleased to confirm that, further to its press releases dated May 27th and July 6th, 2021, it has now received $630,000 in additional funding from a second government agency, for a total project value of approximately $5.3MM (including sale of IP of $3.3MM), all to be received by the Company.