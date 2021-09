The Wildcat X-Country team traveled to Winona Wednesday, September 1, for their first meet of the season. Nine Wildcat runners competed and put up great times for the first meet. Some ran a 5K competitively for the first time in their careers. Four freshmen, three sophomores and two seniors ran for Licking against Van Buren, Summersville, Winona, Greenville, Couch, Ellington, Bunker, Eminence and Clearwater.