The Annual Lions Club Siren Bowl is back

HOUSTON, Mo. – The Annual Lions Club Siren Bowl or “Guns N Hoses” softball game is returning to Texas County on Saturday, September 11, at 6 p.m. at the Houston Tiger Baseball Field. Texas County Law Enforcement will take on the Texas County Fire Department/EMS/Dispatch and the winner gets the honor of displaying the Siren Bowl plaque. The game will benefit the Texas County Shop With a Hero Program that benefits children in Texas County.