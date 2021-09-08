CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas County, MO

The Annual Lions Club Siren Bowl is back

By Editor
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON, Mo. – The Annual Lions Club Siren Bowl or “Guns N Hoses” softball game is returning to Texas County on Saturday, September 11, at 6 p.m. at the Houston Tiger Baseball Field. Texas County Law Enforcement will take on the Texas County Fire Department/EMS/Dispatch and the winner gets the honor of displaying the Siren Bowl plaque. The game will benefit the Texas County Shop With a Hero Program that benefits children in Texas County.

