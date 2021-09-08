How far is China’s offshore wind from reaching grid parity?

For China's offshore wind projects, failing to connect to the grid by 31 December 2021 means losing the entitlement to the national renewable subsidies. Without subsidy, the project tariff revenue from 2022 onward will benchmark the prevailing coal-fired power tariff only, equivalent to being cut by half from the feed-in tariff level of 850 yuan per MWh by 2021. IHS Markit expects close to 9 GW of offshore wind projects under construction are unlikely to commission timely. Offshore wind project developers will face a more than 10% cut on projects' internal rate of return (IRR) upon the national renewable subsidies cancellation. This was further complicated by the ambitious capacity build-out targets indicated by each coastal province's 14th FYP as well as state-owned power generation companies' climate commitment timelines.