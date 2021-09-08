CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The Future of Customer Experience Is Human, Meaningful & Transformative

Hotel Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe concept of Customer Experience has become quite popular lately and it is used in discourses, storytelling, advertisement campaigns, business strategies, and research cross-disciplines. Therefore, at Institute of Customer Experience Management (ICEM), we decided to take a closer look at the concept and try to deconstruct it in order to generate a better understanding about its composing elements and attributes.

www.hotel-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Angelou
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Experience#Customer Intelligence#The Human Experience#The Experience Economy#Icem#Cx#Hx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy

Comments / 0

Community Policy