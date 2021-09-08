Guest Satisfaction Declines Among Hotels Operated by Largest Third-Party Management Companies, J.D. Power Finds
Throughout the pandemic, hotel operators reduced staff and services as they adjusted to reduced demand. Guests often reacted negatively to these changes as evidenced by lower stay satisfaction in branded hotels operated by the top third-party management companies, according to the J.D. Power 2021 North America Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark,SM released today. Driving the decline in guest satisfaction are food and beverage and staff service.www.hotel-online.com
