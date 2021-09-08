Bloomington - Hilda Maria Fullerton, passed away on Sunday September 5, 2021 peacefully in her home at the age of 75, surrounded by family. Born August 9, 1946 in Zwolle, Netherlands, the daughter of Willem and Marie Ittmann, her family emigrated shortly after the end of World War II to South Africa. There she met her husband, Derek Fullerton, in 1968 and they were married in 1976. After a career with KLM Airlines, Hilda and Derek moved to Windhoek, Namibia where they began a family with the arrival of their sons. In 1981, a career opportunity led them to a move to Bloomington, Indiana where the birth of their daughter added to the family.