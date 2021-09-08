CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Whiteland Township, PA

Commercial Burglary

crimewatchpa.com
 5 days ago

The West Whiteland Township Police Department is currently investigating a Commercial Burglary that occurred at 280 West Lincoln Highway, at Meineke, on September 05th , 2021 at approximately 0016hrs. The pictured suspect goes behind the auto shop and disconnects the power by partially removing the PECO meter. A cement paving block was used to break the window to gain access to the building. There were approximately 140 Emission stickers, 30 Safety stickers, and $450.00 U.S.C. that was stolen from the business.

chester.crimewatchpa.com

