People on the Move

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article24 Communications is pleased to announce the addition of Nick Kagy to its nationally-recognized development team. As Website Developer and Database Administrator, Nick is responsible for developing and maintaining desktop and mobile ready websites for 24's diverse client base, as well as converting legacy website and CMS environments to the latest standards of coding and security. Nick looks forward to putting his strategic client-side experience to work at 24.

