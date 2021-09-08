CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Nurse practitioner program launched at doctoral level

By mes44@psu.edu
The Daily Collegian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there is one thing the coronavirus pandemic has underscored, it’s the importance of well-educated, well-trained nurses and health care providers. Doctorally prepared nurse practitioners are uniquely positioned to fulfill a myriad of needs throughout communities and health systems. To meet this need, Penn State’s Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing is launching a Doctor of Nursing Practice - Nurse Practitioner (DNP-NP) program.

news.psu.edu

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Students#Nursing Care#Nurse Practitioners#Penn State#Penn State Nursing#Penn State World Campus#Bsn#Msn#Dnp Essentials#Dnp Np Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy