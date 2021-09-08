Nurse practitioner program launched at doctoral level
If there is one thing the coronavirus pandemic has underscored, it’s the importance of well-educated, well-trained nurses and health care providers. Doctorally prepared nurse practitioners are uniquely positioned to fulfill a myriad of needs throughout communities and health systems. To meet this need, Penn State’s Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing is launching a Doctor of Nursing Practice - Nurse Practitioner (DNP-NP) program.news.psu.edu
