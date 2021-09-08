Betty Jean Gabbard, 86, of Greensburg passed away on September 4, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. She was born on January 7, 1935 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Hiram and Leona (Morrow) Lovins. Betty attended Clarksburg High School. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and coloring but was most passionate about her great grandchildren and her dog Payton. Betty was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church of Brookville. On June 7, 1952 she married Leonard H. Gabbard and together they had two daughters, Linda and Belinda.