As we return to work after Labor Day and mark the unofficial end of summer, CityRealty listings show 8,501 publicly listed condo, co-op, condop, and townhouses for sale in core areas of New York City. This shows a small dip from last week, as does the median Manhattan condo price of $2,281,988 (or $1,816 per square foot). The Manhattan co-op median, though, rose to $866,489.