Common medications accumulate in gut bacteria, which may reduce drug effectiveness and alter the gut microbiome
Common medications can accumulate in gut bacteria, a new study has found, altering bacterial function and potentially reducing the effectiveness of the drug. These interactions – seen for a variety of medications, such as depression, diabetes, and asthma drugs – could help researchers to better understand individual differences in drug effectiveness and side-effects, according to the study published in Nature.www.eurekalert.org
