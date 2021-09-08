CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Getting the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine resulted in significant improvements in U.S. adults' mental health

Cover picture for the articleGetting the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine resulted in significant improvements in U.S. adults' mental health. Article Title: COVID-19 vaccines and mental distress. Funding: A.K. the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation INV-016365 A.K 5U01AG054580 National Institute on Aging under grant. The funders had no role in study design, data collection and analysis, decision to publish, or preparation of the manuscript.

