CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Researchers enlist robot swarms to mine lunar resources

EurekAlert
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith scientists beginning to more seriously consider constructing bases on celestial bodies such as the moon, the idea of space mining is growing in popularity. After all, if someone from Los Angeles was moving to New York to build a house, it would be a lot easier to buy the building materials in New York rather than buy them in Los Angeles and lug them 2,800 miles. Considering the distance between Earth and the moon is about 85 times greater, and that getting there requires defying gravity, using the moon's existing resources is an appealing idea.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lunar Resources#Lunar Water#Robots#Mining Equipment#Hispanic#Asteroids Laboratory#Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science

Comments / 0

Community Policy