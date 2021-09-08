CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High-energy shape memory polymer could someday help robots flex their muscles

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen stretched or deformed, shape memory polymers return to their original shapes after heat or light is applied. These materials show great promise for soft robotics, smart biomedical devices and deployable space structures, but until now they haven’t been able to store enough energy. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Central Science have developed a shape memory polymer that stores almost six times more energy than previous versions.

