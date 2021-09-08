Scientists create artificial cells that mimic living cells’ ability to capture, process, and expel material
Researchers have developed artificial cell-like structures using inorganic matter that autonomously ingest, process, and push out material—recreating an essential function of living cells. Their article, published in Nature, provides a blueprint for creating “cell mimics,” with potential applications ranging from drug delivery to environmental science. A fundamental function of living...www.eurekalert.org
Comments / 0