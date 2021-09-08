CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collaborative Design at Diega with Jules Wilson Design Studio

sandiegomagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIN-PERSON TOUR: September 10, 2021 from 11-11:30am. Join Jules Wilson for a behind the scenes tour of Diega, a new mixed-use high-rise in Downtown San Diego. Including a glimpse of the unique, interactive art installation of the South Tower Lobby; collaboratively designed by Jules Wilson Design Studio and BASILE Studio to create an immersive experience reminiscent of an urban forest, informed by nature, and engineered to respond to the sound of residents as they inhabit the space for coworking and gathering.

www.sandiegomagazine.com

