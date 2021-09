Jeff Gayduk leads another Take 5 interview with Joe Jiffo, the vice president of sales at American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines. Joe Jiffo has a lot of experience in hospitality and management, starting out at the Marriott Corporation in the 80s, then working with Celebrity Cruises in the 90s. He went on to work for Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line as a senior director of national accounts. He has been with the American Queen Steamboat Company for only six months, but Joe is, “…having the time of my life with such an incredible organization with great leadership.”

