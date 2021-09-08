CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discussing the politics surrounding Kanye West’s Donda

By Kelsey Dantuma
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly on August 29, 2021, Donda, Kanye West’s tenth studio album, claimed its spot as the second biggest album debut on Spotify. With the constant change of titles and tracklists throughout the initial production of the album, many of which were announced and quickly retracted by West himself via Twitter. Despite his history of missing release dates for previous albums, Donda caught the public eye through the intrigue of the project.

