September is Pedestrian Safety Month, and RCPD encourages those out walking and driving to look out for one another and safely share the road. Based on data from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), 2020 had the largest ever annual increase, 21 percent, in the number of pedestrians killed or injured on California roads. In addition, in 2019, pedestrian deaths accounted for 27 percent of all traffic-related deaths in California.