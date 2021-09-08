CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

September is Pedestrian Safety Month

ranchocordovapd.com
 5 days ago

September is Pedestrian Safety Month, and RCPD encourages those out walking and driving to look out for one another and safely share the road. Based on data from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), 2020 had the largest ever annual increase, 21 percent, in the number of pedestrians killed or injured on California roads. In addition, in 2019, pedestrian deaths accounted for 27 percent of all traffic-related deaths in California.

www.ranchocordovapd.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Pedestrian Crossing#Highway Safety#Traffic Violations#Pedestrian Safety Month#Ghsa#Pedestrians Follow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic

Comments / 0

Community Policy