Girls Middle School Cross Country finishes 2nd place at Kearsley/Goodrich

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe girls competed at Goodrich today in their first meet of the season. They ran with the boys in one race today, to beat the storm threat. The top 7 girls finishing for the Lightning were, in order: 8th grader Maddie Helgemo, 8th grader Sarah Mathews, 7th grader Kylee High, 6th graders of Raelyn Kosmac, Payton Gourlay and Taylor Morris and 7th grader Myla Case. For many of these girls, it was their first cross country race. Our next meet is Tuesday at Carman-Ainsworth.

