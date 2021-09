Photos courtesy of BCS Occupational Course of Study job coach Tonya Rhinehart. On Wednesday and Thursday (Sept. 1-2), six Occupational Course of Study (OCS) students from Enka High School visited Mountain Power Performance, Inc., where they shoveled mud, pressure washed, cleaned up debris, and moved furniture as part of the recovery from Tropical Depression Fred. The juniors helped get the Candler business back in working order.