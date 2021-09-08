CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Superconducting Circuit Realization of Combinatorial Gauge Symmetry

By Claudio Chamon, Dmitry Green,, Andrew J. Kerman
APS physics
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe propose a superconducting quantum circuit based on a general symmetry principle—combinatorial gauge symmetry—designed to emulate topologically ordered quantum liquids and serve as a foundation for the construction of topological qubits. The proposed circuit exhibits rich features: in the classical limit of large capacitances its ground state consists of two superimposed loop structures; one is a crystal of small loops containing disordered.

journals.aps.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#Quantum Materials#The Creative Commons#Researchpulse Llc#Usa 3lincoln Laboratory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry

Comments / 0

Community Policy