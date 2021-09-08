Another Home Meltdown Tests FC Cincinnati Fans’ Patience
This past Saturday night was apparently not the long-awaited first victory in TQL Stadium that FC Cincinnati was looking for, instead dropping a 1-0 decision to Inter Miami on a back-breaking 90th minute goal. The Orange and Blue are winless in nine home tries and in 12 successive matches overall. Their last victory came on June 26 vs. Toronto, who happens to be Cincinnati’s next opponent this Saturday night in the West End.www.cincinnatimagazine.com
