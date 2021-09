On Tuesday afternoon, the Lightning MS boys cross country team ran against Goodrich and Kearsley in their first meet of the season. Strong showings by a number of guys earned Lapeer 2nd place in the tri-meet. The top 5 Lightning finishers were William Mauzy, Greimel Cruz, Caleb Stern, Julian Culver, and Holden Taube. Lapeer’s next meet is September 14 at Carman-Ainsworth.