Review: 'Donda' was pure psychodrama; Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' is irresistible even at its bleakest

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne depressing way to assess the rivalry between hip-hop's dueling alpha males is to compare why each of them involved an accused sexual predator in his new album. For Kanye West, who last month recruited Marilyn Manson for the rollout of his long-awaited "Donda," the motivation appears to have been West's trollish thirst for controversy — a bitter if focused longing to infuriate those he regards as having sought to cancel him for his own misdeeds.

