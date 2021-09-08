CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White spiritualism is modern day colonization

By Zaynab Kouatli
Cover picture for the articleWhen walking into my local metaphysical shop I am approached by crystals, incense, and tarot. Amazing right? I take a closer look and discover palo santo is being sold by the incense. Dream catchers are decorated around the store. Hamza hands and evil eyes are flooding the walls. Buddha statues are priced high right next to the drug rugs. From crystals to sage, spirituality seems to be the latest trend. While spirituality practices can offer great personal growth and give life meaning, it also reveals the cultural appropriation and theft from people of color.

