The rain poured on September 2, 2021 for the Wayne State Wildcats matchup against the University of Mary Marauders, but the Wildcats survived the storm as they won their game 34-27. From the get-go, Wayne State controlled the game and the clock, having a 10 play, 64 yard drive to open the scoring. The Wildcats took an early lead, thanks to sophomore Tavian Willis’ throwing ability, 17-0 at the end of the first half.