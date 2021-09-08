WHL announces series of changes to 2021-22 Western Conference Regular Season schedule

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today a series of changes to the 2021-22 WHL Western Conference Regular Season Schedule. Due to ongoing border restrictions preventing non-essential bus travel from Canada to the U.S., WHL Clubs in the U.S. Division will compete exclusively against U.S. Division opponents, while WHL Clubs in the B.C. Division will compete exclusively against B.C. Division opponents during the month of October.