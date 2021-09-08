PLSD & OhioHealth Partnering to Offer Additional Tiger & Panther Vaccination Cards (Tiger & Panther Vax Cards)

Due to the number of students who have enrolled for the 1st vaccine clinic on Thursday, September 9, 2021, we have worked with OhioHealth to add a 2nd clinic for Thursday, September 16, 2021, again from 3pm to 7pm at Lakeview Junior High, 12445 Ault Rd., Pickerington OH 43147. Note that this clinic is NOT the 2nd dose for those who got their 1st dose on September 9, 2021 — this is a separate clinic for the ‘overflow’ of students that were not able to register for the clinic on September 9. The second dose for this second clinic will be announced at a later time.