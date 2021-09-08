CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Taliban calls protests ‘illegal,’ names caretaker Cabinet dominated by old guard

By Nabih Bulos and Tracy Wilkinson, Los Angeles Times (TNS)
hillcountrynews
hillcountrynews
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Taliban on Tuesday named an all-male caretaker government in Afghanistan dominated by hard-line figures from its old guard, and cracked down on some of the largest …. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.

www.hillcountrynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Protest Riot#Caretaker Cabinet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
hillcountrynews

hillcountrynews

Cedar Park, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for northwest suburban Austin, Texas, including Cedar Park, Leander, Round Rock, Lago Vista and Jonestown

 https://www.hillcountrynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy